Preliminary probe suggests deliberate arson to erase evidence

Tirupati: The fire that devastated the Madanapalle sub-collector office on July 21, destroying over 2,000 crucial files, was a deliberate act intended to eliminate evidence of large-scale land irregularities, according to the preliminary investigation. The incident, which occurred at 11.30 pm on that night, sent shockwaves across the state due to its implications on land disputes in the region.

The investigation report revealed that seven litres of engine oil were brought into the office and stored in a cupboard before the fire, suggesting premeditated arson. Charges have been framed against former Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) C Hari Prasad (working in that post at the time of incident) and MS Murali, and senior assistant G Gautam Tej Naidu, with allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and corruption. All these three were under suspension immediately following the incident.

The fire consumed 2,440 files, including critical documents related to dotted lands, D-Patta lands and Section 22A(i) de-notifications, along with office furniture and computer systems. Swift action by the fire department saved around 700 files. Officials have assured that the remaining records, mostly pertaining to ongoing cases, can be reconstructed.

Preliminary inquiries also pointed to glaring lapses in office management. CCTV cameras had been non-functional since July 10, a failure overlooked by the then RDO Hari Prasad and Administrative Officer, raising questions about the office’s operational integrity.

The sub-collector office has been under scrutiny for alleged corruption in land-related processes. Investigations revealed systemic fraud, including the inclusion of disputed lands, government properties and illegal assignments in proposals for freehold conversion. Among 74,000 acre proposed for conversion, 4,732 acre were rejected by the district collector due to irregularities.

Former RDO Murali is accused of forging reports, fabricating signatures and illegally regularising dotted and D-Patta lands in favour of private individuals. Hari Prasad faces charges of negligence, corruption and lack of oversight, while Gautam Tej Naidu is accused of facilitating irregular land transactions under their influence.

The report also suspects involvement from political intermediaries, including former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s personal assistant Tukaram and Madhava Reddy, who allegedly directed the illicit activities. However, it stated that this fact needs to be established fully with evidence by the CID which is currently investigating the case.

On Thursday, Special Chief Secretary of Revenue R P Sisodia issued orders framing charges against the accused officials. They have been directed to submit their statements of defense within 10 days. The report indicates that Gautam Tej Naidu’s admission of storing engine oil in his office has strengthened suspicions of deliberate arson.