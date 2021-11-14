Prepare action plan to provide cows, oxen to farmers: EO KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: Prepare an action plan to provide cows and oxen to the farmers who are engaged in Go Adharita (cow-based) Vyavasayam (agriculture), said TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

The EO who inspected the TTD dairy farm (SV Gosala) here on Saturday first performed Gopuja before holding a discussion with the officials on the development of the Gosala and other aspects.

The EO directed the officials to prepare an action plan to provide cows and oxen to the farmers of natural farming. He said so far about 330 cows and oxen have been given to the farmers free of cost and wanted the officials concerned to prepare a manual on how to protect these cows and oxen, about their fodder requirement etc. The manuals should be given to the farmers for better rearing of cows.

It may be noted here that the TTD after the introduction of organic food grains, pulses, jaggery etc. for preparation of prasadams in its temple for offering (Naivedyam) to deity and for distribution of prasadams to devotees, decided to provide cow and oxen to farmers and also procure the food grains etc for its needs from the farmers to promote natural farming devoid of chemicals and fertilisers.

JEO Veerabrahmam, Gosala Director Dr Harnath Reddy, Veterinary University Extension Director Dr Venkata Naidu and others were also present.

EO visits hospital: Earlier, the EO visited Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital here and interacted with the patients and parents.

Later, he held a meeting with doctors. Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Director Dr Srinath Reddy were present.