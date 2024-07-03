  • Menu
Probe into Srivani Trust funds utilisation in YSRCP rule: JSP

Party leader Kiran Royal urges the TTD vigilance wing to also conduct an inquiry into the issue of darshan tickets during the previous regime

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal on Tuesday submitted a representation to TTD Vigilance department to inquire into the various darshan tickets issued to VIPs like Ministers and MLAs and also Srivani Trust funds utilisation during the previous YSRCP rule.

Royal in his complaint alleged that during the YSRCP rule many Ministers and ruling party MLAs used the VIP darshan quota tickets for self interests and also for political purposes. While engineering works worth thousands of crores were also approved by the TTD trust board benefitting the YSRCP leaders.

The Srivani Trust funds were also misused and works were sanctioned on not need based purposes but to serve the interest of the ruling party leaders.

The JSP leader wanted a detailed inquiry on the engineering works taken up including the works completed and also Srivani trust funds utilisation. Party leaders Subhashini, Hema Kumar, Kishore, Chandana, Prasad, Durga, Vinod and Manoj were present.

