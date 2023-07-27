  • Menu
Promote Yoga for a healthy society: Collector Shanmohan Sagili

Chittoor: Daily practice of Yoga helps maintain mental and physical health essential for a stress-free life, said District Collector Shanmohan Sagili. Presenting certificates to the candidates, who successfully completed the diploma course in Yoga at PVKN Government College here on Wednesday, the collector called for sustained efforts to promote Yoga for a healthy society.

PVKN College principal Dr P Jeevana Jyothi said the 9-month diploma course was introduced in the college to churn out qualified Yoga trainers which would go a long way in promotion in Yoga, the traditional and time honoured Indian holistic system of physical, mental and spiritual wellness.

