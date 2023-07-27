Live
- INDIA Alliance Escalates Protest For Modi's Response On Manipur Crisis, No-Confidence Motion Submitted
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Cops arrest engineering grad for hacking a private company's software
- Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh, govt. declares holidays to schools in few districts
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 27
- Heavy rains lash State for second consecutive day
- Rajamahendravaram: Pallevelugu buses allowed on road-cum-rail bridge
- VR Siddhartha Engg College secures ISO certification
- Galla requests Centre to revive concession in train fare for journos
Promote Yoga for a healthy society: Collector Shanmohan Sagili
Chittoor: Daily practice of Yoga helps maintain mental and physical health essential for a stress-free life, said District Collector Shanmohan Sagili....
Chittoor: Daily practice of Yoga helps maintain mental and physical health essential for a stress-free life, said District Collector Shanmohan Sagili. Presenting certificates to the candidates, who successfully completed the diploma course in Yoga at PVKN Government College here on Wednesday, the collector called for sustained efforts to promote Yoga for a healthy society.
PVKN College principal Dr P Jeevana Jyothi said the 9-month diploma course was introduced in the college to churn out qualified Yoga trainers which would go a long way in promotion in Yoga, the traditional and time honoured Indian holistic system of physical, mental and spiritual wellness.
