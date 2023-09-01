Provide comfortable facilities to cultural teams: JEO

Tirumala: TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi has directed officials to provide comfortable and better facilities like rooms, transport and food to the cultural teams arriving from different states to participate in the festivities of Srivari twin Brahmotsavams.



Addressing a review meeting with the officials at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday, the JEO said the arrangements should be made at Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala for all the artists participating in the morning and evening Vahana Sevas with delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner besides medical and transport facilities in co-ordination with the senior officials of all projects.

Earlier, the TTD JEO along with the officials visited the accommodation allocated for artists at Dharmagiri and PAC-2 and inspected the kitchen, security, medical infrastructure and made valuable suggestions.

TTD SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, HDPP secretary Srinivasulu, programme officer Rajagopal, Dasa Sahitya project special officer Anandathirthacharyulu, Transport GM Sesha Reddy, reception DyEO Bhaskar, catering special officer Shastri and estate wing special officer Mallikarjuna were present.