Provide hassle-free darshan for common devotees: Collector K Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the Srikalahasti temple authorities to give top priority for common devotees during the ensuing Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams. At a review meeting held at the temple on Wednesday to discuss the arrangements, he said that all steps should be taken to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees, in particular, special arrangements are needed on the Maha Shivaratri day for Rathotsavam, Kalyanotsavam and Giri Pradaksihna.

He asked the officials to take note of the past experiences and take steps accordingly to conduct the mega event smoothly. The municipal and panchayat raj departments should keep the town and temple surroundings clean and neat. Drinking water must be provided and fogging should be done to prevent mosquitoes. The police department has to ensure foolproof security arrangements and set up information boards everywhere to guide the devotees.

The Collector said the ICDS and police departments should focus on preventing child marriages during the Brahmotsavams. On the occasion of Lingodbhavam and Maha Sivaratri on February 18, special arrangements are needed with coordination of all concerned departments. RTC should ply sufficient services to ferry the devotees from bus stand and railway stations to the temple and back.

SP P Parameswar Reddy said 1,000 police personnel will be deployed to provide security arrangements during the Brahmotsavams. Special police command control centre will be established and CC cameras will be installed to monitor the situation all the time. It is expected that about 2-3 lakh devotees may visit the temple during the Brahmotsavams. He suggested a special time slot for VIPS to have darshan.

He said that those who want to perform Annadanam during the event should not obstruct traffic. Later, he inspected the entry and exit gates in the temple premises and made suggestions to the officials to prevent stampedes.

Temple Trust Board Chairman A Taraka Srinivasulu said that they have been taking steps to conduct the Brahmotsavams on a grand note. Temple EO KV Sagar Babu, Swamynath Gurukul and others attended the meeting.

It may be recalled that the Brahmotsavams will be held from February 13 to 26 and the Rathotasvam will be held on February 19 and Kalyanotsavam on the next day.