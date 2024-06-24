Live
- Carefully examine demands of AP, Bihar on special status
- Ruchi launches e-commerce platform
- 44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana
- Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn
- Charts indicate indecisiveness
- Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals
- Markets may consolidate at higher levels this week
- Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends
- 5 Cong leaders expelled for throwing ink at Sarat
Just In
Public Grievance Redressal prog to be held today
Tirupati: District-level Praja Phiryadula Parishkara Vedika (Public Grievance Redressal System) will be held at the Collectorate here on Monday. The...
Tirupati: District-level Praja Phiryadula Parishkara Vedika (Public Grievance Redressal System) will be held at the Collectorate here on Monday. The grievances day, which was suspended due to election code in February this year, will be resumed and conducted every Monday at the district Collectorate, resolving public problems, informed district Collector HM Dhyana Chandra.
In an official release on Sunday, the Collector said the grievances day will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and directed district officials to attend the programme without fail to look into the petitions received on various issues from people. He also directed the officials concerned to conduct the Public Grievances Redressal System in all the municipal offices, MPDO and MRO in the district.