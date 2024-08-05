Pulicat lake desilting project to boost fishing communities, tourism

Tirupati: In a major boost for fishing communities and tourism, the Central government has approved the long-awaited desilting project for Pulicat lake under the Sagarmala initiative.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 97.09 crore, was announced by District Collector Dr S Venkateswar at a review meeting on Saturday. Both the Central and State governments will share the funding equally.

This project addresses the persistent issue of sand buildup at two of the lake’s three mouths in Tirupati district. By clearing these mouths, the project will allow seawater to flow into Pulicat Lake more effectively, enhancing fishing prospects for local communities.

Additionally, a more stable water supply is expected to improve the lake’s ecosystem and benefit the Pulicat and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary by attracting a wide variety of bird species, potentially boosting tourism in the region. Currently, the Andhra Pradesh portion of the lake only has water from June to February, while the Tamil Nadu side benefits from year-round access. This imbalance has led to restrictions on Andhra Pradesh fishermen between March and June, causing economic strain.

The desilting project is expected to alleviate these issues and support the livelihoods of approximately 20,000 fishermen across 20 local villages.

The project’s significance extends beyond ecological benefits. The lake, which spans 461 km, with 400 km in Andhra Pradesh, has faced severe sand accumulation since the 2004 tsunami, which initially widened the lake’s mouths but led to their complete closure by 2008. Efforts to address this problem had stalled until Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy pushed for approvals from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Earlier, the Central Water Commission (CWC) constituted a committee which submitted its report in 2017 itself. However no sanction was made in this regard. After visiting the lake in early 2022, Gurumoorthy mentioned it in the Lok Sabha and drew the Central government’s attention into it. His persistent advocacy was instrumental in moving the project forward.

To take the project forward, the Collector directed the local authorities, including Joint Collector Shubham Bansal to address related infrastructure issues in surrounding villages to maximise the project’s benefits.