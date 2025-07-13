Pushpayagam performed at Appalayagunta temple

Tirupati: The sacred ritual of Pushpayagam was held with devotion at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta on Saturday.

This ritual was performed to seek forgiveness for any mistakes that might have occurred during daily worship or during the recently performed annual Brahmotsavams held from June 7 to 15.

From 11 AM to 12 noon, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the deities using milk, curd, honey, sandal paste, and coconut water. Special poojas were offered to the flowers, which were then taken in a procession around the temple.

From 2 pm to 5 pm, Pushpayagam was conducted with Vedic chants and traditional music using 12 types of flowers and 6 types of leaves. The temple Deputy EO Harindranath, AEO Devarajulu, Superintendent Srivani, other officials participated in this event.