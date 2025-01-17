Put separate boards at unofficial layouts: Narayana

Nellore: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has directed the officials to ensure that separate boards will be put up at unofficial layouts, that were not formed as per municipal guidelines.

He held a review meeting along with Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, district Collector O Anand and SP G Krishnakanth here on Thursday.

The Minister has pointed that the layouts, which were established without following the guidelines of municipal authorities, should be considered as unauthorised as municipality will not provide any infrastructure facilities like power, drinking water, roads etc. He said the municipal administration has brought as many as nine new reforms in the town division for the benefit of people constructing houses and apartments and appealed them to utilise the opportunity.

The Minister said that seeking permission of municipal authorities will help not only owners having legal rights over their problems, but also will generate income to the government. NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy warned that establishment of illegal layouts will not be encouraged at any cost.