Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Rakhi Pournami Special: Srikalahasti TDP woman leader ties rakhis to police

Bojjala Rishitha Reddy, wife of TDP Srikalahasti in-charge Sudheer Reddy, tying Rakhi to a police officer, in Srikalahasti on Wednesday
Bojjala Rishitha Reddy, wife of TDP Srikalahasti in-charge Sudheer Reddy, tying Rakhi to a police officer, in Srikalahasti on Wednesday

Rishitha Reddy surprises everyone with her gesture when police came to place her husband Bojjala Sudheer Reddy under house arrest

Tirupati: An interesting incident took place in Urandur village near Srikalahasti on Wednesday when TDP constituency in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy’s wife Rishitha Reddy tied Rakhis to the police sleuths. The police reached Bojjala’s house to place her husband under house arrest to prevent him from taking part in a protest programme against the sand policy of the state government.

TDP has given a statewide call asking its cadres to take part in protests across the state opposing the government’s sand policy. To prevent this, police personnel have house arrested several TDP leaders across the district. They reached Urandur and tried to prevent Sudheer Reddy from going out to participate in the protest. In the process, they placed him under house arrest. At this juncture, Sudheer’s wife surprised everyone by tying rachis to them which brought smiles on the faces of police personnel. She even applied Kumkum on their forehead.

