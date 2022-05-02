Rallies, demos mark May Day celebrations

Tirupati: Meetings, conventions, rallies, demonstrations and hoisting of flags marked the 136th celebrations of May Day across the temple city on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, TTD employees union leaders Kommareddy Reddeppa, Srilakshmi, Golkonda Venkatesh and Dayakar along with others, organised a rally at Gandhi statue at RTC bus stand demanding the government to implement Old Pension System (OPS) in the place of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). CITU state secretary Narsingarao after hoisting the CITU flag at a function organised at TTD Forest Department, where the forest employees have been on their rely hunger strike for more than 534 days, demanding implementation of time-scale to them, said the right to work should be included in Fundamental Rights in the constituency. CPM leaders Kandarapu Murali, Nagaraju and Subramanyam were present.

After hoisting IFTU flags at 20 places in the city, CPI (ML) New Democracy city secretary P Venkataratnam lamented that the Centre and State governments are exploiting the working class by implementing anti-labour laws though they are playing vital role in gross national income. CPI organised a huge rally from Padmavathi Park in Bairagipatteda which was culminated at a meeting in CPI office where party state working committee member P Harinatha Reddy, district secretary A Ramanaidu said it was the time to teach a fitting lesson to the governments both at the Centre and state who have been adopting anti-labour laws. TDP leaders including Narsimha Yadav and Sridhar Varma hoisted the TNTUC flag at party office here and listed out the welfare schemes being implemented during TDP regime and slammed the YSRCP for hoodwinking working-class people with false promises. YSRTUC district honorary president Biyyapu Pavithra Reddy hoisted the flag at Hindustan Coco Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd at Kapugunneri in Srikalahasti constituency and said there was no development without involving working class people in any society.