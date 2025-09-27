RASS-KVK head receives Best Scientist award

Tirupati: RASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Senior Scientist and Head Dr S Srinivasulu has been honored with the best Agronomy Scientist in Agricultural Extension. The award was presented during the Kisan Mahotsav–2025 held at KL University, Guntur, by Eruvaka Foundation and Eruvaka Telugu Monthly Magazine on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman Marreddy Srinivas Reddy, Eruvaka Magazine Editor Raghava Rao, and MSME Chairman Tammireddy Sivasankar presented the award. Dr Srinivasulu was recognised for his efforts in promoting cost-saving and modern farming practices such as direct seeding of paddy with drum seeders, mechanised rice transplanting, improved varieties of oilseeds and pulses, soil fertility-based fertiliser use, and integrated farming systems. These methods have benefited many farmers and improved their incomes. RASS General Secretary and RASS-KVK Chairman Dr S Venkata Ratnam, along with KVK scientists, congratulated him on receiving this achievement.