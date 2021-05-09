Rationalise oxygen usage in private hospitals: Joint Collector Veerabrahmam

Tirupati: Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam underlined the importance of controlling wastage in oxygen usage in private hospitals by keeping regular monitoring. Apart from oxygen cylinders, they should make use of oxygen concentrators, he said.

Reviewing the oxygen usage situation in private hospitals with their representatives at the RDO office here on Sunday, he said that the Collector has been seriously focussing on oxygen wastage. By keeping a special watch on the oxygen usage at SVIMS and Ruia hospitals, the wastage is being prevented in a planned manner.

Private hospitals also should take care of this aspect. They should also monitor the patient status for every two hours and shift those, who are not required oxygen support.

They have to submit oxygen audit report everyday to the authorities. Oxygen supply should be stopped when patients go to the washroom and while taking food. Keeping in view the future demand, the hospitals should try to make use of oxygen concentrators.

Joint Collector (Welfare) N Rajasekhar, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, district oxygen nodal officer and DIC General Manager Prathap Reddy, Aarogyasri Coordinator Dr Balanjaneyulu, drug inspector Keerthana and others were present during the review.