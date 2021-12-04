Real heroes, who saved 30 lives, feted by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated and presented mementoes to the four real heroes, who saved 30 lives in recent floods near Tiruchanur

He presented them mementoes during his visit to flood affected areas at Padipeta on Friday as part of second day visit.

The four heroes are Tiruchanur constable MVS Prasad and three civilians including Srinivasulu Reddy, Reddeppa and Madhu, who helped the constable in rescuing 30 people from Ramakrishnareddy Nagar located in between Tiruchanur and Padipeta area.

The CM gave mementos to them patting their bravery in the presence of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu and others.

The rescued from floods includes Viajayalakshmi, Ajay, Anusha, Anvitha, Sanvitha, Rajamma, Suseela, Krishnamurthy, Geetha, Kanchana, Rangareddy, Bhagyam, Srinivasulu, Sridevi, Venkatareddy, Rupakini, Mahesh and others who were already gathered near Padipeta, to thank CM and SP for saving their lives.

It is pertinent to note that on November 19, the Swarnamukhi river received huge inflows causing inundation of several villages along the riverbank and washed off bridges at many places constructed across the river. At 3.30am, the Tiruchanur police received a phone call in which the caller was begging cops to save them from floods. Immediately, they connected the call to constable MVS Prasad, who was on night beat rounds in heavy downpour.

The constable immediately started to trace the area in eerie dark as the power supply also cut off due to uprooting of poles at many places.

However, he traced the house where about 30 residents were marooned in different houses with floodwater entering their houses.

Three locals (Srinivasulu Reddy, Reddeppa and Madhu) came forward and joined with the constable and reached the area with ropes.

Braving the floodwater, the constable with the help of other three rescued 30 locals at Ramakrishna Reddy Nagar. Two girls Anvitha and Sanvitha, who were hanging to a branch of tree in the floodwater for more than seven hours in front of their house, were also rescued.

Everyone including the CM appreciated the children's bravery who were able to caught hold of a branch for more than seven hours.

On the occasion, the CM also presented a memento to the AFCONS project manager Rangaswamy for effectively completing the elevated corridor Srinivasa Sethu.

Tiruchanur cop M V S Prasad receiving memento from the hands of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tirupati





