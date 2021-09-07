Recycle sewage water: TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy on Monday inspected the dry and wet garbage collection centres and made suggestions to improve waste management in Tirumala.

As part of his inspection, he visited the sewage water treatment plants at Srivari Mettu, Kalyana Vedika, Paachi Kaluva, Balaji Nagar and Annamaiah Bhavan.

He instructed officials to repair the unused electric motor lying near the waste management plant and also to clear the electrical waste objects lying around.

Among others he directed officials to recycle the drain waters to gardens, clear garbage lying around, plant greenery and also suggested qualitative recycling of sewage waters.

Thereafter he visited the solid waste management plant at Kakulakonda and inspected the plant making manure from solid wastes.

He directed officials on clean maintenance of dumping yards and also faster dispatch of packed non-decomposed wastes to Tirupati DFO Chandrasekhar, DE Ravishankar Reddy, EE Srihari, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu and others were present.