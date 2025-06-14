Red sander logs worth Rs 40L seized, five held

Tirupati: The RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) on Friday seized 34 red sanders logs and two motorcycles in Palakondalu reserve forest area of Kadapa district.

On the directions of Task Force head L Subbarayudu and under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and instructions of DSP Bali Reddy Task Force team of RI Krupanand, RSI Ali Basha team took up combing near the Annasamudram forest area. When the Police team reached the Palakondalu forest section they identified suspiciously some people.

On seeing the task force team, they tried to escape but police personnel had nabbed them.

In the subsequent search of near places task force personnel identified 34 red sanders logs worth Rs 40 lakhs and two motorcycles. The arrested are from Annamaiah and Kadapa districts.

A case has been registered by SI Rafi and investigation is on.