Regional Forensic Science lab to expedite investigations

Tirupati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the newly-established Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) buildings 1 and 2 in Tirupati on Sunday.

The event, held in Vijayawada, was attended by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Home Minister V Anitha, Human Resources Development Minister N Lokesh and other dignitaries.

District SP VN Manikanta Chandolu along with other officials attended the event at the RFSL in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that the newly launched DNA division in Tirupati will enable the testing of DNA samples related to POCSO cases and other critical investigations locally. This eliminates the previous necessity of sending samples to Vijayawada, thereby expediting the process.

The SP highlighted the lab’s role in handling criminal investigations involving audio and video evidence and its significance in addressing the growing menace of cybercrime. With advanced forensic tools, the lab will enable meticulous examination of even the smallest pieces of evidence, underscoring its importance in modern-day crime resolution.

The facility is expected to accelerate the criminal justice process in Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts. Test results will now be available within 10 days, significantly enhancing the efficiency of investigations. This development is anticipated to ensure timely justice for victims and accountability for offenders.

SP Chandolu expressed his hope that the lab’s advanced forensic capabilities will strengthen technical support for criminal investigations and expedite judicial processes.

Following the inauguration, the SP inspected the lab’s state-of-the-art equipment and discussed operational details with officials, emphasising the need to deliver superior services for better outcomes.

The event was attended by Additional SPs J Venkata Rao (Administration), Ravi Manohar Achari (Law & Order), JDE Eswaramma, DSPs Giridhar, Venkata Narayana, Ramakrishna Achari, Ravindra Reddy and Forensic Lab staff, among others.