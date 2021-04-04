Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Regularise TTD outsourcing employees' services

AP government contract, outsourcing employees and workers JAC Chairman A V Nageswara Rao addressing the TTD outsourcing employees in Tirupati on Sunday.
x

AP government contract, outsourcing employees and workers JAC Chairman A V Nageswara Rao addressing the TTD outsourcing employees in Tirupati on Sunday.

Highlights

The chairman of AP government contract, outsourcing employees and workers JAC A V Nageswara Rao has demanded the regularisation of TTD outsourcing employees as was promised by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tirupati: The chairman of AP government contract, outsourcing employees and workers JAC A V Nageswara Rao has demanded the regularisation of TTD outsourcing employees as was promised by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at the first anniversary of TTD outsourcing employees' welfare organisation here on Sunday, he said that based on the Supreme Court judgement equal work has to be rewarded with equal pay.

The eligible outsourcing employees should be made eligible for time scale with pay, DA and HRA. TTD should pay the funeral expenses and ex gratia when any outsourcing employee dies.

TTD outsourcing employees honorary president Nagarjuna opined that TTD should treat all employees equally. CITU district secretary Kandarapu Murali, Venkatesam, Gunasekhar, Hariprasad, Harikrishna and others also spoke on the occasion in which about 250 employees took part.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X