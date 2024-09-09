Relief operations in full swing in Vijayawada’s flood-affected areas

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation team has been fully engaged in relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Vijayawada, which are being carried out on a war footing. The 80 team with 80 sanitation workers and other engineering and health officials was being monitored by Commissioner N Maurya.

They have commenced relief operations in key areas of 15th Division of Vijayawada, including Ramalingeshwar bridge, Ranjit Bhargav Road, Gandhi Colony, Eenadu Colony and Sivashankar Road. Workers have been removing accumulated mud and debris from the canals and clearing stagnant rainwater since Sunday morning. To prevent the spread of diseases, disinfectant bleaching powder is being spread across all areas and fogging operations are in full swing. Despite the heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday, the teams continued their work tirelessly. Commissioner Maurya has been personally overseeing the operations and visiting households to inquire about the residents’ needs. Her proactive approach has drawn appreciation from many residents, who expressed relief, saying that they feel liberated from the challenging conditions caused by the floods.

Maurya is also raising awareness among the people about necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of diseases in the aftermath of the floods. Municipal engineers Chandrasekhar and Venkataramireddy, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh, along with DEs Sanjay Kumar, Mahesh, Raju, Narendra, Ravindra Reddy and sanitation supervisor Chenchaiah are actively participating in the relief efforts.