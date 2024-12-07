Religious fervour marks Panchami Theertham

Tirupati: Unprecedented devotees and there ecstasy marked the Panchami Theertham at Tiruchanur on the last day of annual Karthika Brahmotsavam on Friday.

The Utsava idol was brought in a procession to the Panchami Theertha Mandapam. The Srivari Sare and ornaments which were brought from Tirumala reached Tiruchanur temple by 10 am on Friday. Priests performed special puja to Sare before they were adorned to the Goddess at the Mandapam.

On the occasion of Panchami Theertham, Lord Venkateswara had presented ornaments to Goddess Padmavathi. The entire pilgrim centre of Tiruchanur was caught in devotional waves with the devotees chanting Govinda Namas with spiritual ecstasy.

Under the leadership of Kankanabhattar Sri Srinivasacharyu, a celestial ceremony was held from 10 am to 11.45 am for the Utsava deity of Sri Padmavati Devi and Sri Sudarshana Chakratthalwar at the Panchami Theertha Mandapam.

The temple tank at Tiruchanur turned into a human sea with scores of devotees taking a holy bath in Padma Sarovaram on the auspicious day of Panchami Theertham.

Snapana Tirumanjanam: On the occasion, the Utsava idol of the Goddess was anointed with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric and sandalwood.

Several tastefully prepared garlands and crowns were decorated to the Goddess during the ritual providing a delightful feast to the eyes of the devotees.

Garlands made of black grapes, cuscus and seeds stood as a special attraction. The Panchami Theertha Mandapam was decorated with various cut flowers and Australian oranges. These garlands were donated by donors from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

Both the pontiffs of

Tirumala, TTD Chairman B R Naidu, EO Syamala Rao and a galaxy of top brass

officials of the TTD and

others participated.