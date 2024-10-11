Renovated BoB branch inaugurated

Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading banks, inaugurated its renovated Tirupati main branch on Thursday. The ceremony was graced by Ritesh Kumar, GM & Zonal Head; alongside MVS Sudhakar, DGM Business Development; and retired Executive Director Rama Murthy. The event also saw the presence of Regional Head P Amaranatha Reddy, Branch Head B Srinivasulu, local branch heads, staff, and prominent customers.

Serving over 1 lakh customers in Tirupati city, the newly renovated branch aims to enhance banking services in the region. Ritesh Kumar highlighted the bank’s association with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador, reflecting its commitment to providing improved customer experiences.