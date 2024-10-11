  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Renovated BoB branch inaugurated

Renovated BoB branch inaugurated
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading banks, inaugurated its renovated Tirupati main branch on Thursday. The ceremony was graced by...

Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading banks, inaugurated its renovated Tirupati main branch on Thursday. The ceremony was graced by Ritesh Kumar, GM & Zonal Head; alongside MVS Sudhakar, DGM Business Development; and retired Executive Director Rama Murthy. The event also saw the presence of Regional Head P Amaranatha Reddy, Branch Head B Srinivasulu, local branch heads, staff, and prominent customers.

Serving over 1 lakh customers in Tirupati city, the newly renovated branch aims to enhance banking services in the region. Ritesh Kumar highlighted the bank’s association with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador, reflecting its commitment to providing improved customer experiences.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick