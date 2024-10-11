Live
- Safety kits distributed to toddy tappers
- Bus service from Jammikunta to Karimnagar begins
- Indiramma Rajyam focused on all-round development: MLA
- Focus placed on flexible working hours at office
- Moderate rains likely in AP amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Ranga Kiran calls on UM Bandi
- 100 quintals broken rice seized
- 12 kg gold handed over to Chennai-based Smart Creations
- Ministers Tummala, Ponguleti inaugurate new Ankura Hospital
- Scientists suggest ways to develop climate-resilient villages in Anantapur
Renovated BoB branch inaugurated
Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading banks, inaugurated its renovated Tirupati main branch on Thursday. The ceremony was graced by Ritesh Kumar, GM & Zonal Head; alongside MVS Sudhakar, DGM Business Development; and retired Executive Director Rama Murthy. The event also saw the presence of Regional Head P Amaranatha Reddy, Branch Head B Srinivasulu, local branch heads, staff, and prominent customers.
Serving over 1 lakh customers in Tirupati city, the newly renovated branch aims to enhance banking services in the region. Ritesh Kumar highlighted the bank’s association with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador, reflecting its commitment to providing improved customer experiences.
