Renovated IOB branch inaugurated
Tirupati: MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank Ajay Kumar Srivastava inaugurated the newly renovated premises of the Padipeta branch near Tiruchanoor on Friday.
The event was attended by IOB Director B Chandra Reddy, Chief Regional Manager of the Tirupati Region Sanjay Kumar Jha, Branch Manager V Rameshnath Reddy (Ravi), along with customers and staff members.
The Padipeta branch, which has been serving the community for the past 11 years, is part of IOB’s Tirupati region, comprising 46 branches. During the event, customers were encouraged to make full use of the bank’s wide range of services tailored to their needs.
Srivastava emphasised IOB’s ongoing commitment to customer-centric banking and modernisation. He also inaugurated the ATM and the cash deposit machine (CDM).