Repeat civic body feat in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday launched his party campaign for Tirupati Parliament byelection with much fanfare in STV Nagar, a crowded slum locality in the pilgrim city. Reddy followed by a big contingent of party leaders including the newly elected corporators, party city and ward functionaries to the accompaniment of beating of drums went door-to-door appealing the voters to support YSRCP in the byelection.

Women and men in the locality vied with each other to welcome the MLA with showering flowers and offering Harathi while the relentless sloganeering by the followers hailing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the MLA renting the air added tempo to the first day of Karunakar Reddy campaign in the city.

Karunakar Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said that the Corporation election, in which the party won 48 seats leaving only one to opposition in the famous pilgrim city, amply proved the popularity of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's 20 months rule and urged the residents to repeat the same overwhelming support to the party to win the Tirupati LS seat with a huge margin of 4 lakh votes as desired by Jagan.

Stating that AP is on the top of the state in the country in implementing welfare schemes, he said electing YSRCP candidate will see accelerating the development of the pilgrim city.

Meanwhile, a meeting of district leaders under the chair of party Chittoor district in-charge and TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy vowed to elect party candidate Dr Gurumurthy with a huge margin in the byelection for Tirupati Lok Sabha to set a new record as gift to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Introducing party candidates Gurumurthy to the huge gathering of party leaders and activists in the meeting held on Wednesday, Subba Reddy urged the activists to touch every house in the constituency to explain the achievements of the 20 month-long YSRCP government in developing the state and also introducing slew of welfare schemes bringing cheers to the poor.

Claiming that the government irrespective of political, religious, caste and region and without giving any scope for corruption saw the development schemes reach every eligible poor, he wanted the party leaders and activists to see the party candidate win the election with big margin.

"It is the responsibility of the party leaders and activists to reach out to every voter to explain the success saga of our chief minister Jagan, seeking their support and blessings in the crucial byelection to prove once again the popularity of Jagan and make the party invincible,"' he said exuding confidence that the party will create history in the byelection. Party candidate Gurumurthy said as a local he is fully aware of the requirements of the constituency for its development and would do his best for the people of constituency and improving facilities including health, education etc. in the pilgrim city.

A host of party leaders including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Varaprasada, Sanjeevaiah and others also spoke.