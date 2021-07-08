Revoke order on house sites: CITU

Tirupati: CITU district general secretary K Murali demanded the TTD management to withdraw the decision taken in its Trust Board meeting on June 19 cancelling the allotment of house sites issued 13 years back to the employees working in TTD.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Murali said that in 2008, the TTD issued orders for the allotment of house sites to its employees against payment of Rs 50,000 from each employee in five localities including SV Poor Home, Dairy Farm, Brahmanapattu and Vinayaka Nagar in the city but due to court orders the handing over of sites allotted to employees is pending since 13 years. Even as the case is pending before the Supreme Court, the TTD Trust Board chaired by Chairman Y V Subba Reddy passed a resolution cancelling the allotment of house sites made 13 years back on the ground that house sites would be provided to the employees in the land allotted by the government recently in Vadamalapeta mandal, 20 km from the city, he said terming the decision as injustice to employees.

He said the decision which was kept secret and not disclosed by Subba Reddy in his media briefing on that day but leaked out now much to the worry of the employees waiting for the sites. He urged MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to intervene in the issue to do justice to the employees.