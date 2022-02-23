RoDTEP Committee visits Sri City

Tirupati: The committee for determination of 'Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products' (RoDTEP) headed by G K Pillai, former Union Home and Commerce Secretary, visited Sri City on Tuesday.

Members of the committee Y G Parande and Gautam Ray, Hassan Ahmed, Under Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Praveen Kumar, Dy DGFT, were also present. They had an interactive session with the senior managers of the manufacturing companies in Sri City SEZ and DTZ.

Addressing the gathering, Pillai reminisced his earlier visits to Sri City and appreciated the growth achieved in a short span. He said that the committee seeks the views of exporting industries for determining RoDTEP rates for exports and other relevant factors as deemed fit. He requested the companies to give inputs in the specified format pertaining to the cost components of their products, so as to facilitate reimbursement of taxes and duties incurred.

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City thanked the members for interacting with the manufacturers. The committee members went round the business city and visited the production units of Foxconn, Zen Linen International, Siddhartha Logistics, Astrotech Steels and Healthium.