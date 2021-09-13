Roll back true-up charges: Congress

Tirupati: Congress leaders on Monday staged a dharna at Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) corporate office demanding to rollback true-up charges.

They raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and accused him of increasing burden on the middle-class and poor in the name of true-up charges by including it in September month electricity bill to every household in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahila Congress state president Kidambi Prameela and city Congress president Mangati Gopal Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy could not stand on his promise made at 2019 elections that he never increases electricity charges.

They said the CM had included additional charges to actual user charges in the name of true-up charges. They demanded the government to rollback true-up charges reducing additional burden on the common man in pandemic time. Congress leaders Naveenkumar Reddy, Venkata Narsimhulu, Murali Krishna, Leela Srinivas, Supraja, Muni Sobha, Naine Khan and others were present.

Meanwhile as part of statewide stir, CPI leaders staged a dharna at SPDCL corporate office in Tirupati wherein party state secretary K Ramakrishna demanded the government to bear true up charges and spare the common people from the burden.

He also alleged that the government has levied Rs 9,000 crore on people in the past 27 months and again readied to put additional burden of Rs 3,669 crore on poor and middle class in the name of true-up charges.