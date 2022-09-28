Row over CM's flexes in Tirupati, several TDP leaders arrested

Tirupati: Ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Tirupati on Tuesday, police arrested several TDP leaders including former MLA M Sugunamma for staging protests against a huge number of flexes all along the route in which the Chief Minister proceeds to Tirumala. TDP leaders led by Sugunamma strongly objected to the way in which hundreds of flexes were set up in the name of YSRCP leaders, especially deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy.

The police did not allow them to stage the protest and forcibly pushed several leaders, including corporator R C Muni Krishna into their vehicles. Sugunamma made futile efforts to argue with police officials that they are not doing any damage or were involved in any unlawful activities but were only protesting against polluting the divine atmosphere of the pilgrim city that too when everyone is celebrating Lord Venkateswara Brahmotsavams. She wondered whether the city was celebrating 'Brahmotsavams' or 'Jaganotsavams'. The over enthusiasm of the ruling party leaders has been hurting the sentiments of lakhs of devotees and denizens. The flexes have covered even the important sign boards indicating the way to Tirumala and other important areas, she criticised, and questioned why the officials were silent on this.

She also said the huge welcome arches and electrical cut-outs of mythological forms of Lord Venkateswara erected on the occasion of Brahmotsavams by the TTD could not be seen this time around because of the flexes of ruling party leaders. Also, the ruling party cadres have totally ignored the CM's decision against using vinyl flexes and polluted the whole city.

Some other TDP leaders also pointed out the removal of wall paintings depicting the Itihasas near West Church road by YSRC colours ahead of CM's visit.