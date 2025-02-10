Rs 10L donated to SV Sarva Sreyas Trust

Tirumala: P S Ravikumar, who works at HPCL Company in Visakhapatnam, donated Rs 10,00,116 lakh to SV Sarva Sreyas Trust of TTD on Sunday. To this extent, the donor handed over the DD to Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter’s office.

G Bhanuprakash Reddy, member of TTD Trust Board, also participated in this programme.