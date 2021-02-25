RuB at RC gate to be completed by May: Gajanan Mallya

Tirupati: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya inaugurated the renovated Railway Protection Force VSS Control Room and inspected CCTV monitoring facility at Tirupati railway station on Wednesday.

He visited the station along with Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari and other officials. During the course, he undertook detailed inspection of Tirupati Railway station and reviewed the progress of south side station entry and other infrastructure developmental works and discussed on further station developmental plans with officials.

He also inspected safety equipment available at workshop and interacted with workshop employees and enquired about the safety precautions taken by them. Later, the GM interacted with trade union representatives and held a performance review meeting with officials and discussed on further developmental plans.

Speaking to the media, Mallya he said that the RuB at RC road in Tirupati will be completed before May.

Earlier, the General Manager carried out detailed inspection of Carriage Repair Workshop, Tirupati. He inaugurated 40 KWp Solar Power Plant; Dynamic Wheel Balancing Machine; Hybrid Model of constructed Wetlands (Capacity-20 KLD) and newly constructed MEMU and LHB under gear maintenance facility shed.

During the day long inspection, he inspected the MEMU Power Car Components overhauling section and RMPU overhauling section. He thoroughly reviewed the master plan on future construction works.

He also inspected coaches in Outgoing shop, Bio-Toilets overhauling section and reviewed working of PCMM on surface table and future layout of FIAT Bogie Overhauling facilities and Corrosion Shop. GM appreciated the team of officials and staff of Guntakal division for the excellent work done in improving productivity, quality, over all housekeeping, efforts to adopt changes with technological up-gradation initiatives to enhance passenger safety. Various facilities available at Railway Hospital, Renigunta were also visited and the GM discussed with doctors on carrying out more improvements.