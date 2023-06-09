  • Menu
Rush of devotees to Tirumala continues on Friday, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala Temple
Tirumala Temple

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala on Friday ahead of weekend and all the compartments in the queue complex are full. It is stated that it would take 24 hours for sarvadarshans.

On Thursday, 70,160 devotees visited temple and offered their prayers while 38,076 devotees tonsured their heads as part of their prayers.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the income of Tirumala Hundi was recorded at Rs 3.67 crore.

