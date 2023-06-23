Sadhus hail TTD for building temples in remote areas

Tirumala: The Peethadhipathis hailing from different Peethams and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders hailed TTD for construction of temples in weaker sections localities with SRIVANI trust funds.

Addressing a media conference along with TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, the Peetadhipathis and VHP leaders urged the politicians to refrain from making false allegations on TTD on the much useful SRIVANI Trust fund utilisation.

VHP national joint secretary Raghavulu said, “Our temples are the centres of Sanatana Hindu Dharma. In the good old days, temples used to act as the centres of Bhojanasala, Dharamsala, Vaidyasala, Vedasala, Mallasala, Yogasala and Gosala. TTD being the biggest Hindu religious institution has taken up various social welfare activities and every Hindus should support it. Making baseless allegations would only hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees and affect a noble cause”.

It is better to check facts before making allegations of misuse of SRIVANI funds, he said adding that he was convinced that every single penny is being utilized properly and lauded construction of new temples and restoring the ancient ones through the SRIVANI funds.

Swaroopanandagiri Swamy of Lalitha Peetham, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Virajananda Swamy of Brahmamgari Mutt, Kadapa, Durgaprasada Swamy, Hanumat Peetham, Hyderabad said following the recent allegations about misuse of SRIVANI funds, to clarify our doubts as Srivari devotees, they came to Tirumala and met the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. “After going through the details of bank accounts and temples constructed under SRIVANI Trust funds provided by TTD, we are happy to assert that there is absolutely no misappropriation of funds. If anyone has any doubts, we appeal to them to come and know the facts. Otherwise, it would impact on the sentiments of common devotees which is not good to our own religion,” they said

Later, Hyderabad-based Ramanjaneyulu, Solis Eye Care managing director, said he had darshan many times thanks to the darshan linked SRIVANI trust. First, I had many doubts about the funds collected through the darshan linked Srivani trust. But now after knowing the temple construction in a big way in backward areas by TTD it was cleared, I am impressed by TTD’s promotion of our religion through constructing more and more temples, he said.

TTD EO Dharma Reddy said if any one has any doubts pertaining to the utilisation of SRIVANI Trust funds , they are at liberty to approach TTD which is ready to clarify and appealed the devotees not to fall prey to baseless allegations. “In the last four years, over 8.25 lakh people had darshan through SRIVANI Trust darshan linked donation (tickets), both online and offline. As alleged by some persons, is it possible to cheat these devotees without giving proper receipts? Will the devotees sit quietly if they don’t get correct receipts? A trust is usually formed with many norms and guidelines. We are generating separate receipts for donation and darshan tickets. One should think carefully before making such baseless allegations otherwise it would hurt millions of devotees,” he cautioned. VGO Bali Reddy, Annaprasadam catering special officer Sri Shastry, many other representatives from VHP, Patanjali Yoga etc.were also present.