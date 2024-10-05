Live
Sanatana Dharma Board will protect temples: BJP
The BJP extended its support to Varahi declaration announced by Jana Sena chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.
Tirupati: The BJP extended its support to Varahi declaration announced by Jana Sena chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Speaking to the media here on Friday, BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said the declaration is the need of hour as it would help to promote Sanatana Dharma. He noted that that setting up of Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board will strengthen the temples.
Samanchi said it was TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who corrupted the TTD administration and the temples were ruined during the five-year YSRCP rule. It is nothing but normal for people like Karunakar Reddy, who used to loot temples, will not like Sanatana Dharma Board as it would end exploitation of temples.
BJP leaders welcomed the Supreme Court order, adding that it would bring out the truth behind the adulteration of ghee.
Party leaders Bhanuprakash Reddy, Dr Penubala Chandra Sekhar, Varaprasad, Dr Srihari were present.