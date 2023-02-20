Sangeet Natak Akademi award for Garimella Balakrishna Prasad

Tirupati: Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, an Indian classical devotional singer and composer will receive the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi award from President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday.

Prasad is the Asthana Vidwan of the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams and Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. He is the first one to be appointed in that capacity at Ahobila Mutt.

A disciple of Guru' Nedunuri Krishna Murthy, Prasad has been a pioneer in composing and rendering Annamacharya Sankeerthanas. He is known for his innumerable contributions to the field of music. For the 74-year old scholar, music is the only world in which he continues to be immersed completely throughout his career and has several unparalleled records to his credit.

He composed a record number of 1,000 Annamacharya Sankeerthanas till now; out of which over 700 were recorded for TTD only, which is a record.

Another rare feat was that he composed all these numbers in 200 ragas among which about 20 were created by him only.

Further, the Vaggeyakara in him has written around 400 Keerthanas in classical music. Another major record was that he so far held more than 5,000 concerts exclusively on Annamacharya Keerthanas besides contributing several books including Anjaneya Krithi Manimala, Sri Ganesh Krithi Manimala, Navagrahadi Krithi Manimala all with notations besides publications in classical music and 12 books for TTD with notation on Annamayya Keerthanas.

Speaking to Hans India, he said that for the first time the Sangeet Natak Akademi award was announced to the one who is a proponent of Annamacharya Sankeerthanas.

Balakrishna Prasad got the award for the year 2020 and the awards for 2019, 2020 and 2021 were announced at once recently which was delayed due to Covid pandemic. He said he was dedicating this award to his Guru to whom he owes all the credit of whatever he is today.

His only passion is to sing Annamayya keerthanas and when he sings, the whole auditorium go spellbound. Some of his most popular keerthanas composed and sung by him include Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Tandanana Ahi, Jaganmohanakara, Kondalalo Nelakonna, Anni mantramulu inde, Podagantimayya mimmu Purushothama, etc.