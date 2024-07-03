SC judges, cricketer Smriti Mandhana offer prayers at Tirumala

  • Menu
Two Supreme Court Judges Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Tirumala: Two Supreme Court Judges Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Woman Test cricketer Smriti Mandhana also had darshan of the Lord at Tirumala temple.

