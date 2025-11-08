Science and technology vital for developed India: Saraswat

Tirupati: Therole of science and technology in shaping a developed India was the focus of a national conference jointly organised by Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) and Innovation Science and Technology Foundation (ISTF) in Tirupati on Friday. Addressing the gathering, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat underlined that leadership in technology, encouragement to industrial entrepreneurs in the digital ecosystem, eco-friendly balanced development, and enhancement of technical skills at the university level are the four key pillars of the nation’s progress.

He expressed concern over the migration of intellectual resources abroad, stating that this brain drain poses a serious challenge to achieving developmental goals. He also identified several obstacles hindering India’s scientific growth, including the decline in research culture in universities, lack of transparency in publications, inadequate autonomy, insufficient funding, poor infrastructure, and weak collaboration between academia and industry.

Dr Saraswat urged the government to increase the budgetary allocation for research to at least 2-3 percent of the GDP. He called for greater private sector participation in research and encouraged collaborations with international institutions. Stressing the need for a robust technology transfer system, he said research knowledge generated in educational institutions should be effectively channeled to industries for practical application.

ISTF Chairman Dr D Narayana Rao recalled that the Central government had sanctioned Rs 50,000 crore under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to integrate educational institutions, research centres, and industries across the country. He appealed to science students to utilise such opportunities to contribute to making India a developed nation.

SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao reminisced about his long association with Dr Saraswat, while Sri Padmavati Mahila University Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma said that with adequate funding and decision-making autonomy, universities can achieve any goal.