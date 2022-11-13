Science Fair held to kindle scientific temper among children

Tirupati: Regional Science Centre along with Tirupati Balotsavam conducting the Children's Day celebrations in a big way. As part of the two-day programmes, Science, Technology, Engineering, Math fair (STEM) was being held to encourage school students. The idea is to make them work with science models and enhance their scientific temper. Tirupati district educational officer Dr V Sekhar inaugurated the Science Fair on Sunday in which students from various schools in and around Tirupati have actively participated and nearly 80 STEM models were displayed by them. On the occasion, the DEO emphasised the importance of such science fairs and insisted students to participate in more numbers. Such participation will encourage students to know more about the topic and inculcate the habit of research and development.It was held on the theme 'Projects on science, technology, engineering and mathematics' in which the school children presented their projects in four broad areas. The competition was held for them in two categories. Students of class 5-7 were put under the junior category whereas students of class 8-10 have been placed under the senior category.

Tirupati Balotsavam treasurer P Gurunadham presided over the function. Balotsavam which has been organising various programmes to motivate children has laid intense focus on this event to make it a grand success. They met headmasters and teachers of several schools and asked for their cooperation in ensuring their students' participation. They distributed event brochures in several schools.

Science Centre project coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru said that the models presented in the science fair will be exhibited at the centre till Monday. It is open for visitors and children who can visit and witness the scientific ideas and creativity of the young students.