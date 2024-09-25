Live
Just In
See Srivaru in pilgrims, TTD addl EO to staff
Says visiting pilgrims belong to different regions, speak different languages and practice various cultures hence the employees need to be patient while serving them
Tirumala: TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary exhorted all the employees of TTD to feel the present Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the visiting pilgrims and render services to them with utmost dedication.
Addressing the temple and reception wing employees on Brahmotsavam orientation programme held at the Asthana Mandapam here on Tuesday, the additional EO said Tirumala houses the world famous Hindu shrine visited by millions and millions of devout across the globe every year.
“Since we deal with people of different regions, languages, moods, culture, it requires a lot of patience for the employees which plays a key role in impressing the pilgrims,” he said.
He called upon the employees to develop soft communication skills, smooth body language and knowledge about various activities of TTD to give better information to the pilgrims on requirements. These factors play a vital role in improving the reputation of the institution in the eyes of the pilgrims, he maintained.
Later, he also asked the employees to gear up for the upcoming annual Brahmotsavam scheduled next month. The additional EO also received the feedback from the employees for the betterment of the mechanism. All the departments should work as a teams towards the successful functioning of the annual Brahmotsavam, he said.
DyEOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar, Harindranath, Asha Jyothi, Chief PRO Dr T Ravi and others and employees were also present.