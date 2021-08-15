Service to devotees is true worship of Lord: TTD Additional EO

Tirumala: TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said service to devotees is true worship of God.

Addressing employees after hoisting the national flag at the Gokulam Rest house grounds as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Additional EO said all Covid precautions should be followed in providing Srivari darshan to devotees.

He said the recently launched accommodation facilitation process of six counters, MS system and room slips scanning at Alipiri gates etc. had earned the satisfaction of pilgrims.

Reddy said all accommodation complexes were being modernised with geysers by December and devotees will be allowed on Alipiri footpaths after completion of roof slab works by September. The Additional EO said a new scheme of traditional meals section is to be launched at Anna Prasadam complex in Tirumala where organic food items will be made available to devotees at affordable cost.