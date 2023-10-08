SHAR-Space exhibition ignites young minds with curiosity

Tirupati: As part of the World Space Week celebrations, the TTD-run SGS High School in Tirupati hosted the much-awaited SHAR-Space exhibition on Saturday, which left young students spellbound with its impressive display of miniature rocket models and a glimpse into the fascinating world of satellite technology.

The exhibition not only showcased cutting-edge innovations but also provided a window into the various achievements of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), leaving young minds brimming with enthusiasm.

World Space Week is an annual event celebrated globally to promote the benefits of space science and technology and to inspire young minds to explore the universe.

The SHAR-Space Exhibition at SGS High School played a pivotal role in achieving these objectives. Students were lined up to go through the exhibition which is a rare opportunity for them.

Students were left in awe as they explored the models displayed on the special vehicle ‘Space on Wheels’, with many expressing their desire to watch the experiments at SHAR at least for once.

A student commented that it was an incredible experience to visit the exhibition which created much interest to explore more about space while another student felt that it was very much informative.

Students had an opportunity to see the models of two launch pads, Chandrayaan mission, Indian remote sensing applications among various other things. All these models were presented with their details which provide a better insight on them. Further, the details on classification of rockets, how they are made, the functioning of a satellite etc., are quite interesting. About 1,400 students visited the exhibition during the day.

Earlier, inaugurating the exhibition, TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi called upon the students to acquire more knowledge on space science. Saying that in 33 educational institutions being run by TTD, 29,000 students are studying and arrangements will be made to make all of them to visit SHAR at Sriharikota. On the occasion, she released a poster of Chandrayaan – 3 along with other dignitaries. The JEO asked SHAR authorities to provide internship to students from TTD Institutions and employment opportunities.

SHAR senior scientist Sambhu Prasad explained the functioning of satellite launching vehicles such as PSLV, GSLV as LVM-3 while SHAR group director Gopikrishna said that the space week celebrations are being held in government schools across the country to motivate young students to become space scientists. TTD Education officer Dr M Bhaskar Reddy and SHAR test facilities manager Dr T Srinivasa Reddy

also spoke.

Prizes were distributed to 24 TTD students, who excelled in the quiz competitions conducted by SHAR. Headmasters Chandraiah, Krishna Murthy, Surendra, Padmavathamma, Sandhya, SPW college principal Dr A Mahadevamma and others participated.