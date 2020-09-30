Single window societies to play key role at Rythu Bharosa centres operations in future

Tirupati: After three decades, Andhra Pradesh government has taken a step to involve the department of co-operation in Rythu Bharosa centers operations through linking these centers with single window societies at village level. For this officials are working on detailed project reports on how to run the Rythu Bharosa centers as farmers friendly facilitating centers under the single windows.

It may be noted that around 66 single windows have been serving the farmers in the form of giving crop loans and selling of required fertilizers on subsidy rates. In this backdrop, the state government at district level integrating the Marketing, Agricultural and Cooperation departments in Rythu Bharosa centers activities.



Agriculture department scientists will guide the farmers on raising crops. As a second supportive measure, Department of Cooperation Single Window societies would provide crop loans and supply required fertilizers to the farmers. Later, the Marketing Department will provide marketing facilities at the door step of the farmer to sell their agricultural produces. So, three line departments Agri, Cooperation and Marketing departments are working together by coordination with one another department.

