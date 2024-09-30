SIT holds discussions with TTD EO

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its detailed inquiry into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the famous Tirumala laddus.

On the second day of their investigation on Sunday, SIT chief Sarvasreshth Tripathi announced that the probe centred on the 470/24 case registered at the Tirupati East Police Station which was now transferred to the SIT for further action.

According to him, the inquiry will focus on the AR Dairy, which is responsible for supplying ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). “We have already taken possession of the case diary and appointed an investigating officer. Our officials are working in different teams, probing various angles and locations,” he said. He emphasised that all those involved in the alleged adulteration will be questioned.

Responding to a query about the complaint, Tripathi confirmed that AR Dairy Foods has been specifically accused of adulterating the cow ghee supplied to TTD.

“We will be thoroughly investigating all aspects related to the complaint, including the tendering process and procurement modalities at TTD,” he stated.

Later, the SIT chief along with other members met the TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao at his camp office to discuss key issues related to the case. It was learnt that the EO briefed the team about the procedures in the procurement policy and the changes he has introduced since taking over the reins of the organisation.

Subsequently, they summoned TTD general manager for procurement P Murali Krishna to the police guest house to seek various clarifications on the ghee procurement process. While no fixed timeline has been set for the submission of the report, Tripathi assured that the SIT would submit its findings to the government at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the SIT is looking at the tendering and procurement policies before the YSRCP regime and during the last five years. The SIT will also focus on the reverse tendering process during the past five years as it had given scope for the irregularities which ultimately led to the adulteration of ghee.

It was also said that during the next two to three days, the SIT will mainly concentrate on scrutinising the documentary evidence pertaining to the procurement process, how the rules and guidelines have changed over time among other things barring one or two field visits.

During the Brahmotsavam period, it may not be possible for the team to question the TTD officials as they all will be busy. At that time, the team may proceed to Dindigul for investigation at AR Dairy Foods.

The actual investigation is expected to start during the 2nd phase after the completion of Brahmotsavam during which the team may question over 100 people from the rank of the TTD EO to the ghee tanker driver.

The list includes former EO, former chairmen and other key officials. To know about how the adulteration was noticed, the SIT is expected to question Srivaishnavas who are involved in the actual preparation of the laddu prasadam. The tankers’ moments, timings of their arrival and departure and all other records will be closely scrutinised by the team.

It was observed that DIG Gopinath Jatti’s role may be crucial in the SIT as he has a vast experience in TTD affairs since he earlier worked as the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CV&SO).