Soon master plan roads will come into reality in Tirupati

Tirupati: After three decades, new master plan roads will come into reality in the city shortly. Before the corporation formed, 13 years ago Tirupati city was only a special grade municipality. And also there was no sufficient budget and planning to develop infrastructure during that time. Now the officials got a chance to develop the city in all aspects under smart city projects. In the line the present municipal commissioner PS Girisha has initiated to develop a new roads network to put full stop to traffic woes of the city residents.

As of now there is no proper road connectivity to go from north to south side of the city, particularly it is a heavy traffic with pilgrims and locals vehicles movement every day. This is causing traffic woes subsequently on the main Tirumala bypass road in the city. This is the only road to move south to north side of the city.

In between Karakambadi road to Renigunta road there are many residential localities, private hospitals, schools and offices. Some of the area abandoned by empty house sites. Half of the north side of the city residents presently commute daily too long distances via leelamhal circle to enter into the city. The same problem has been facing by the south side residents in the city. As a permanent solution Commissioner has decided to lay the master plan roads, for this he ordered for detailed survey. And he himself directly participated in field observation to assess the practical difficulties in acquiring lands for master plan roads. On the instructions of the Commissioner, a detailed survey was started by the corporation planning department between Karakamabadi road and Renigunta road locations for acquire lands.

Already one laying of master plan road work was started from DBR hospital to old Renigunta Road via Chintala Chenu. In addition officials three are planning to lay three more master plan roads from north to south side across the city.

In this connection Commissioner Girisha told " it was a long pending major problem in the city, thousands of city residents are facing traffic woes every day and lack of road network to all sides of the city, without any development few areas are in under dark , therefore we have started to address this long pending problem, further he added.