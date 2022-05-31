South Central Railway announces 20 special trains to Tirupati amid congestion

The South Central railway has announced Special trains to Tirupati in view of the summer rush. These services will run to Telugu states as well as other parts of the country. According to the South Central Railway, a total of 20 special trains will run between Hyderabad-Tirupati, Tirupati-Hyderabad, Tirupati-Kakinada Town and Kakinada Town-Tirupati.



The officials said total of 10 trains between Tirupati and Hyderabad will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta railway stations while 10 trains plying between Tirupati and Kakinada town will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Thadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samarlakota railway stations.

In addition, there will be two summer special trains between Kachiguda and Tirupati. The services will run on June 1 and June 2. These special trains will stop at Undanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Vanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Done, Gutti, Tadipatri, Erraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta railway stations. Railway officials urged passengers to take advantage of this opportunity.

On the other hand, the Railways operates special trains between Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar. Trains will run this weekend from June 1 to June 29 for the convenience of passengers. The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad train 08579/08580 will leave Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on June 1 and will reach Secunderabad at 7 am the next day. In the return direction, the train will leave Secunderabad at 7.40 pm every Thursday and reach Visakhapatnam at 6.40 am the next day.

The Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar train number 08585/08586 will run from June 7 to 29. The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7 pm every Tuesday and reach Mahabubnagar at 10.30 am the next day. In the return journey, the train will leave Mahabubnagar at 6.20 pm every Wednesday and reach Visakhapatnam at 9.50 am the next day. The Railways has asked passengers to use the special train service.