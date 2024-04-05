SP Krishnakanth Patel suspends two police personnel

Tirupati: SP Krishnakanth Patel on Thursday suspended Sullurupeta special branch head constable BVS Gopi for violating election code of conduct. The suspension orders were issued after the head constable posted a message in support of a youth leader in a WhatsApp group, which was indulged in political propaganda.

The SP cautioned police personnel not to do or act in any manner that would violate election code. The SP also suspended Purushottam Naidu, working as a constable at Chandragiri police station, for a false complaint.

Purushotam Naidu complained that three persons - Naveen, Bullet Balu and Jayaprakash - obstructed him from doing his duty. But, his complaint was found out to be false during enquiry and Naidu was suspended.