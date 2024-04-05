Live
- Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi's Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Thriller ' Project Z ' Finally Set for Release
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
- Racer Akshay Gupta sole Indian driver for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, signs deal with Mertens Motorsport
Just In
SP Krishnakanth Patel suspends two police personnel
Highlights
Tirupati: SP Krishnakanth Patel on Thursday suspended Sullurupeta special branch head constable BVS Gopi for violating election code of conduct. The...
Tirupati: SP Krishnakanth Patel on Thursday suspended Sullurupeta special branch head constable BVS Gopi for violating election code of conduct. The suspension orders were issued after the head constable posted a message in support of a youth leader in a WhatsApp group, which was indulged in political propaganda.
The SP cautioned police personnel not to do or act in any manner that would violate election code. The SP also suspended Purushottam Naidu, working as a constable at Chandragiri police station, for a false complaint.
Purushotam Naidu complained that three persons - Naveen, Bullet Balu and Jayaprakash - obstructed him from doing his duty. But, his complaint was found out to be false during enquiry and Naidu was suspended.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS