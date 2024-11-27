Speed up PAC-5 works, TTD Addl EO tells staff

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan on Tuesday on the progress of the ongoing construction works of the new Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC-5) under construction at Tirumala. On the occasion, the engineering officers gave a power point presentation about the status of the works to the Additional EO.

As a part of this, the Additional EO directed the staff concerned to complete the works at a fast pace.

He instructed the officers to set a deadline for each task and complete the works on time as per schedule.

He said there should not be any compromise on the quality of materials. Similarly, Anna Prasadam Dining Hall, Kalyana Katta and dispensary facilities which are in offing at PAC-5 were also discussed.

Deputy EOs Rajendra, Bhaskar, Venkataiah, Asha Jyoti, estate officer Venkateswarlu, EEs Venu Gopal, Sudhakar, electrical DE Chandra Sekhar, health officer Madhusudan Prasad, Ashwini Hospital civil surgeon Dr Kusuma, catering special officer Shastri and other officers participated.