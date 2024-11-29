SPMVV hosts Techno-Awareness programme

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday organised a Techno-Awareness Programme for Women Entrepreneurs, emphasising the role of digital technology in fostering innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities for women. The initiative, a joint effort of SPMVV’s Technology and Outreach Centre for Innovation and Collaboration (TOCIC) and the Women Innovation and Facilitation Initiative - Digital Transformation (WIFI-DX), highlighted the DSIR PRISM scheme as a key resource for empowering women entrepreneurs.

Dr Tripta Garg, Scientist ‘E’ from DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology underscored the transformative potential of technology in reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape for women. CEO of SPMVV-WBIF Prof V Kalarani detailed the range of entrepreneurial opportunities available through technological advancements, encouraging participants to embrace innovation.

The programme also featured insights from Dean of International Relations Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Director of RK Model School in Chittoor Dr Komala Ravindran, Dr Sridevi Duggirala, Prof T Sobha Rani and others. It was organised by TOCIC Coordinator Prof P Josthna and co-coordinator Dr D Sujatha.