SPMVV inaugurates new day care centre

SPMVV V-C Prof V Uma inaugurating the Day care centre on Friday. Registrar Prof N Rajani and others are seen.
SPMVV V-C Prof V Uma inaugurating the Day care centre on Friday. Registrar Prof N Rajani and others are seen.

Highlights

In a significant move to support working women and students, Department of Home Science at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) inaugurated a new Day Care Centre.

Tirupati: In a significant move to support working women and students, Department of Home Science at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) inaugurated a new Day Care Centre. The facility, located near the Home Science department, is designed to provide a safe, nurturing and engaging space for children, allowing parents to focus on their academic and professional commitments.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma inaugurated the centre, expressing her pride in the university’s efforts to foster work-life balance. Registrar Prof N Rajani underlined the importance of such initiatives in building a supportive academic environment.

Deans of School of Sciences and Social Sciences Prof P Sujathamma and Prof C Vani, Head of the department of Home Science Dr V Bindu, Director of Engineering College Prof Mallikarjuna, Prof Ganga Bhavani, Prof M Aruna, Dr G Sireesha and others were present on the occasion.

