  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Sri City-based IFF unveils community library, resource centre

Sri City-based IFF unveils community library, resource centre
x
Highlights

International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF) India company based in Sri City, inaugurated a Community Library and Resource Centre in Vaddipalem village of Varadayapalem Mandal on Friday.

TIRUPATI: International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF) India company based in Sri City, inaugurated a Community Library and Resource Centre in Vaddipalem village of Varadayapalem Mandal on Friday. The initiative was undertaken in collaboration with the Rural Education and Development (REED) organisation which forms part of IFF’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Head of Operations at IFF India Saravanan Arunachalam, and Director (CSR), Sri City Nireesha Sannareddy. The facility features a well-equipped library, computer lab, multipurpose training hall, and dedicated spaces for children and women. It aims to nurture reading and writing skills, vocational training and health awareness programmes among schoolchildren and youth. The centre has a rich collection of books, with digital content tailored for spoken English, competitive exams, and higher education preparation. Speaking on the occasion, Saravanan Arunachalam affirmed IFF’s dedication to enabling educational access in rural areas and encouraged the local community to take full advantage of the new facility. Nireesha Sannareddy commended IFF for its proactive CSR engagement and expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly benefit students, women, and youth across Vaddipalem and nearby villages.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick