Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology on verge of closure

Tirupati: Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT) run by Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam is all set for closure. It was set up in 1997-98 and has been facing tough times for the past few years. After prolonged uncertainty, it is learnt that the Endowments department has decided to close it by August 15. The college earned a good reputation in the initial years of its establishment. It is the only institute in the State providing technical education under the Endowments department. The Commissioner of the department is the Chairman of the college while the temple Executive Officer is its Correspondent.



Gradually, its fame was eroded and by 2017-18 students have not shown interest in joining in this institute leaving many seats lying vacant. With severe financial constraints it became difficult for the management to pay the salaries of the staff. At present there are only 27 students studying in the engineering college and the affiliated Polytechnic College while about 100 staff members, including teaching and non-teaching are there.

The institute has crores of properties under its possession. It was set up in 55 acres where one acre costs around Rs10 crore now. It has other valuable infrastructure in labs and library. Yet, the management has shown its reluctance in reviving the lost glory to the college.

The college income has come to a bare minimum with the huge drop in the number of admissions. At the same time, the salaries and other maintenance expenditure has made the institute a white elephant for the Devasthanam.

For the last four years the Institute's future was hanging in balance with time and again the officials have recommended for its closure. Speaking to The Hans India, temple Executive Officer G Peddiraju strongly indicated that the institute is going to be closed. Decisions on the fate of the teaching and non-teaching staff and the existing students have to be taken. It was learnt that the staff should be paid all their arrears before its closure as directed by the JNTU, Anantapur to which the college is affiliated. Similarly, steps have to be taken to admit the students in other engineering and polytechnic colleges.